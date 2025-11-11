 Prices Of Tomatoes Surge In Mumbai - Know What Are The Current Rates
Prices Of Tomatoes Surge In Mumbai - Know What Are The Current Rates

Prices Of Tomatoes Surge In Mumbai - Know What Are The Current Rates

Farmers have cautioned about crop damage caused by unseasonal rainfall and the current cold weather.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The APMC wholesale vegetable market saw an increase in tomato prices by over 30 percent in first week of November as compared to the prices in October 2025. According to the report, prices of tomatoes in October were sold in APMC at Rs 16 -20 per kg and have now increased to Rs 20-28 per Kg.

The supply of tomatoes have also reduced on Monday, as report by Loksatta stated that only 2238 quintals of tomatoes arrived in the APMC Market.

What Led To Price Hike?

According to the report, traders said that cold weather and imbalance production of tomatoes led to the increase in price, adding that in the last few days, the supply of goods from Nashik, Pune and Nagar areas also reduced.

Will Prices Of Tomatoes Increase Further?

According to the report, farmers have cautioned about crop damage caused by unseasonal rainfall and the current cold weather, stating that there is a significant chance that the produced crop's flowers and buds will fall.

Which Other Vegetable Prices Have Increased?

Several other reports added that the price of green peas, cluster beans have also gone up. Price of green peas increased to Rs 280 per kg, cluster beans reached Rs 200 per kg while that of Tinda (Indian round gourd) have rised to Rs 50 for 250 grams.

What Will Weather In Mumbai Look Like?

According to Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai, the climate in Pune, Nashik is expected to see dry climate till November 15. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai scientist Shubhangi Bhute added that, "there are no signs of unseasonal rainfall currently. With the northeasterly winds prevailing, the temperature will drop. The weather will be dry and skies will be clear."

