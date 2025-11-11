 BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside
BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside

BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside

The reservation lottery for Mumbai’s 227 BMC election wards was held, allocating seats for SC, ST, OBC, Backward Classes, and women candidates. Half the wards are reserved for women. The draw, supervised by officials, follows new state rules prioritizing wards with higher SC, ST, OBC, and women populations. The draft will be published Nov 14 for public feedback.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The lottery for reservation of wards for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes of Citizens (OBC) and Women, for the upcoming BMC elections was drawn on Tuesday.

The draw has decided the fate of hundreds of aspirants and shaping the poll campaign for all political parties. Mumbai has total 227 electoral wards, of which 50% are reserved for women candidates including SC, ST, OBC and General.

A total of 15 wards are reserved for SC, out of which 8 wards are reserved for SC women candidates. While two wards are reserved for ST, out of one is reservation for ST woman candidate. Total 61 wards in Mumbai are reserved for OBCs, including 31 women OBC candidates. While 149 wards are reserved for general category candidates, including 74 women candidates from general category.

Which wards are reserved for SC and ST candidate?

For the upcoming BMC elections, the wards reserved for ST, including the women candidates are 53 and 121.

The wards reserved for SC candidates, including the women are 23, 93, 151, 186, 143, 152, 155, 147, 189, 118, 183, 215, 141, 133 and 140.

Which wards are reserved for OBC, including the women OBC candidates?

1, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 27, 32, 33, 46, 49, 52, 72, 80, 82, 100, 105, 108, 117, 128, 129, 150, 153, 158, 167, 170, 176, 191, 198, 216, 4, 10, 41, 45, 50, 63, 69, 70, 76, 85, 87, 91, 95, 111, 113, 130, 135, 136, 137, 138, 171, 182, 187, 193, 195, 208, 219, 222, 223 and 226.

The draw was drawn by the hands of school children, in presence of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other officials from BMC elections department. "This is the first election under the new reservation rotation framework announced by the state government and as instructed by the state election commission," Gagrani said before starting the lottery procedures.

On October 9, the UDD had issued BMC- Manner of Allotment and Rotation of Reservation of Seats of Councillors in Wards) Rules, 2025. As per the fresh rules, the wards with the highest population of SC, ST, OBC and Women will be prioritised for reservation. 

The draft will be published on November 14, after which citizens' suggestions/objections will be called.

