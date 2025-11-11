Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Overnight ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters

Mumbai Businessman Duped Of Rs 53 Lakh In Overnight ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters | Representational Image

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a 60-year-old businessman from South Mumbai was allegedly kept under a ‘digital arrest’ overnight and duped of Rs 53 lakh by a group of cyber fraudsters posing as senior law enforcement officials. The incident occurred on November 2, and a case has been registered by the Central Region Cyber Police.

Scam Begins with Fake TRAI Officer Call

The victim, a resident of Agripada, received a call from a man identifying himself as Rajiv Sinha, an officer of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller accused him of being linked to a fraudulent SIM card and instructed him to appear before Delhi Police within two hours. When the businessman said he could not travel, he was told that a criminal case had been registered against him in Delhi.

Video Call ‘Interrogation’ by Fake Delhi Police Officials

Soon after, the victim received a video call from another man claiming to be Vijay Khanna, an officer of the Delhi Police. The fake official accused him of involvement in a money laundering case, alleging that his Aadhaar card had been used to open a bank account in Delhi’s Dariyaganj area. The fraudsters then transferred the call among multiple men posing as senior officials from the “Anti-Corruption Branch” and “Directorate of Enforcement,” displaying fake notices and official-looking letterheads.

Held Overnight, Forced to Transfer Money

Throughout the night, the businessman was kept on the video call and instructed not to leave his room, as he was told he was “under arrest” until an online bail hearing the next day. During the fake hearing, the fraudsters issued him a forged Supreme Court notice and ordered him to transfer Rs 53 lakh to a ‘nationalised bank’ account.

Realisation and Police Complaint

When the scammers demanded more money, the businessman grew suspicious. Pretending to go to the toilet, he managed to escape the room and called the police helpline 1930. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

With PTI Inputs