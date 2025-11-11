 Mumbai: Abu Azmi Slams NDA For ‘100% Security Failure’, Supriya Sule Seeks Home Ministry Report On Delhi Red Fort Blast
Mumbai: Abu Azmi Slams NDA For '100% Security Failure', Supriya Sule Seeks Home Ministry Report On Delhi Red Fort Blast

Reacting sharply to the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi criticised the NDA government, calling the incident a “total failure of national security.”

Pooja Mehta
Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Abu Azmi Slams NDA For '100% Security Failure', Supriya Sule Seeks Home Ministry Report On Delhi Red Fort Blast

Mumbai: Reacting sharply to the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi criticised the NDA government, calling the incident a “total failure of national security.”

Azmi said, “If a blast can occur in Delhi, where the Prime Minister and President reside and where the entire government operates, it reflects a 100% failure of the ruling government. Such an explosion in the heart of the capital exposes the cracks in our security system.”

Condolences for Victims and Demand for Swift Justice

Calling the incident “tragic and unacceptable,” Azmi extended condolences to the families of the victims and urged the authorities to act swiftly. “Those responsible for the blast should be investigated and sentenced to death within six months,” he added, demanding strong action and accountability from the Centre.

Supriya Sule Stresses on National Unity, Seeks Detailed Report

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed solidarity with the government, stating that matters of national security transcend political differences. “Whenever it’s a matter of national security, regardless of which government is in power, we always stand with the government,” Sule said.

She emphasised the need for transparency and a thorough probe, urging the Union Home Minister to inform the nation about what exactly transpired. “Since the Parliament session will begin soon, we will demand a detailed discussion on whether this was an intelligence failure or not,” she said.

Awaiting the Government’s Response on the Blast

Sule also appealed for patience until the Ministry of Home Affairs provides a detailed response. “Until the Home Ministry gives a full explanation, I believe we should wait and see what the government’s reply is,” she stated.

Delhi: Death Toll Rises To 12 In Deadly Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station
Political and Public Outrage Mounts

The blast, which took place in a high-security zone near Red Fort, has triggered outrage and concern over lapses in security preparedness in the national capital. Political parties have called for a full investigation into the cause and motive behind the explosion.

