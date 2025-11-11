 Attention Mumbaikars! Services On Mumbai One App To Be Temporarily Unavailable On November 12 | Know Reason, Timings Here
The Mumbai One app was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 and it allows Mumbaikars to book tickets across 11 public transport operators.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
'Mumbai One', the new mobile app offering tickets for various public transport tickets in the city under one roof | File Pic

Mumbai: The MumbaiOne App on November 11 has shared an update stating that the services will be temporarily unavailabe for commuters on November 12 due to schedule maintenance work. The scheduled work will be held at midnight for one and half hours.

The Mumbai One app was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 and it allows Mumbaikars to book tickets across 11 public transport operators.

According to the Mumbai One App's notification, the maintenance will be held between 1 am on November 12 to 2.30 AM on November 12.

The app sent an alert for the commuters which wrote, "Dear commuters, To enhance your experience, the MumbaiOne App will undergo scheduled maintence. During this period, the app services will be temporarily unavailable."

article-image

Single QR Ticket Across 11 Transport Operators

Mumbai One users can travel using QR code-based digital ticket across the Mumbai Suburban Railway, Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, and bus services of BEST, TMT (Thane), MBMT (Mira-Bhayandar), KDMT (Kalyan-Dombivli), and NMMT (Navi Mumbai).

What More Does The App Offers?

Mumbai One also offers list of nearby attractions including tourist spots, restaurants, gardens, Malls, groceries, fuel stations. When the app was launched, within 72 hours, over 1.25 lakh downloads were seen. It also includes map-based navigation, nearby station details, and an SOS feature for commuter safety.

20% Instant Cashback Offer

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shared an update for commuters who travel across the city using the 'Mumbai One' App. According to MMRDA, commuters who book their tickets via 'Mumbai One' can avail 20 percent instant cashback if payment is done via BHIM UPI.

