Delhi Car Blast: BJP Reacts To Nana Patole's '56-Inch Chest Must Answer' Dig At PM Narendra Modi

Delhi Red Fort Blast |

Mumbai: Amidst the Delhi Car Blast incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on November 11 reacted on Congress leader Nana Patole's '56-inch chest must answer' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A car blast took place in a Hyundai i20 vehicle at a traffic signal near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles.

While speaking to reporters on the Delhi blast, Bawankule slammed Patole and said that he should not do politics on the unfortunate incident, adding that when such attacks happen, all parties should come together.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Delhi blast, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "Nana Patole should understand. 3 thousand kg of RDX has been seized. This incident happened due to it, which is unfortunate. Action will be taken against those who caused this explosion;… pic.twitter.com/TkPsY6O9KL — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

"He should understand that 3000kg of RDX has been seized. This incident happened due to it, which is unfortunate. Action will be taken against those who caused this explosion; the people who attacked will be arrested. The Prime Minister is keeping an eye on it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping an eye on everything," he told reporters.

This comment is in context to Amit Shah who had said in 2019 that PM Modi has shows that he is a man with '56-inch chest' by destroying the terrrorist in Pakistan. He had said, "Our Prime Minister showed that he is a man with a 56-inch chest and thus came the air strikes that destroyed the terror hideouts in Balakot."

What did Nana Patole Say?

The Congress leader held the Narendra Modi government in the centre accountable for the country being unsafe. Lambasting PM Modi, he added that 56-inch chest must answer for the national capital being unsafe.

PM Modi expresses grief on the blast from Bhutan

Taking to his official social media handle on X, the Prime Minister shared a video message at an event in Bhutan a day after the car blast near the Red Fort killed 12.

He wrote, "The horrific incident that took place in Delhi last evening has deeply disturbed everyone's hearts. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them. I assure everyone that our investigative agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. Whoever is responsible for this will not be spared at any cost"

कल शाम दिल्ली में हुई भयावह घटना ने सभी के मन को व्यथित किया है। मैं पीड़ित परिवारों का दुख समझता हूं। पूरा देश उनके साथ खड़ा है।



मैं हर किसी को आश्वस्त करता हूं कि हमारी जांच एजेंसियां इस षड्यंत्र की तह तक जाएंगी। जो भी लोग इसके लिए जिम्मेदार हैं, उन्हें किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं… pic.twitter.com/RnjaEbLuzA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2025

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/