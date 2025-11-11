 Bihar Election Exit Polls: Delhi Satta Bazaar & Mumbai Market Predict Clean Sweep For NDA
The counting of votes and results for the 243-seat assembly will be out on November 14, when it will be decided whether the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds on to power or if Tejashwi Yadav's RJD-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) stages a comeback. The magic number to form the goverment is 122.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
The second and final phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has concluded. Highest-ever turnout was recorded at 68.52% in the final phase

Delhi Satta Bazaar Projection:

According to the Delhi Satta Bazaar projection, the NDA is heading towards a decisive victory, with the BJP set to emerge as the single largest party.

Projected seat range:

BJP: 69–71

JD(U): 59–61

RJD: 67–69

NDA total: 142–145

MGB: 88–91

Prediction: A clear majority is expected for the NDA.

Mumbai Market Projection

According to Mumbai market predictions also the NDA is all set for a clean sweep and the BJP being the single largest party.
BJP: 80-82

JD(U): 45-48
RJD: 75-78
Cong: 15-17

NDA: 135-140
MGB: 100-115

Prediction: Clear majority for NDA

Meanwhile, pollster Matrize has predicted an easy victory for the ruling NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to Matrize, the NDA alliance, comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party and several other regional parties, is expected to win 147-167 seats.

Disclaimer: The results of this exit poll are based on a sample of voters surveyed at selected polling locations and may not represent the final outcome of the election.

