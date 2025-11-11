Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant Transferred To Delhi As Social Justice Secretary

Sudhansh Pant |

.Jaipur: In a sudden move, the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Sudhansh Pant, has been transferred to Delhi. He has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. As per the order of the central government, Pant is expected to join Delhi on December 1, 2025, after the superannuation of the current secretary, Amit Yadav, on November 30th.

The 1991 batch IAS officer Sudhansh Pant’s transfer to Delhi before his scheduled retirement in February 2027 buzzed administrative and political circles with speculation regarding this sudden move, especially in the context that he was brought back to the Rajasthan cadre from Delhi after the change of regime in Rajasthan in December 2023.

Before coming back to Rajasthan, Pant had served as secretary in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Observers said that, known to be a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pant’s return to Delhi reflects his strong rapport with the Union government.

Pant is the second IAS officer to be transferred to the central government midway through his tenure as chief secretary. During Vasundhara Raje's tenure as Chief Minister (in 2013), then-Chief Secretary Rajiv Maharishi was called to Delhi.

With Pant’s exit, the race for the next Chief Secretary of Rajasthan has already begun, with several senior IAS officers emerging as contenders for the state’s top bureaucratic post.