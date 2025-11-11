 Rajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment Letters
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment Letters

Rajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment Letters

Rajasthan government, led by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, will hold an Employment Festival in December to distribute 20,000 appointment letters across various departments. This initiative aims to boost youth employment, accelerate recruitment, and promote self-reliance. So far, 1.12 lakh youth have been appointed under the current BJP government, reflecting a strong focus on job creation.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: Bringing festive cheer and opportunity to the state's youth, the Rajasthan government, on Monday, announced a major initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Following his directions, an "Employment Festival" (Rozgar Utsav) will be organised in December, during which 20,000 young candidates will be handed appointment letters.

The event will not only mark a celebration of new appointments but also open a new chapter of employment and self-reliance in the state.

Read Also
Who Is Malati Murmu? Tribal Woman From West Bengal Turning Her Mud House Into Free School For...
article-image

Chief Minister Sharma has instructed officials to accelerate all pending recruitment processes and ensure that deserving candidates are appointed without delay.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Abu Azmi Slams NDA For ‘100% Security Failure’, Supriya Sule Seeks Home Ministry Report On Delhi Red Fort Blast
Mumbai: Abu Azmi Slams NDA For ‘100% Security Failure’, Supriya Sule Seeks Home Ministry Report On Delhi Red Fort Blast
Was Apoorva Mukhija SPOTTED Getting Cosy With 27-Year-Old Podcast Host Amin Jaz At Delhi Restaurant? - VIDEO
Was Apoorva Mukhija SPOTTED Getting Cosy With 27-Year-Old Podcast Host Amin Jaz At Delhi Restaurant? - VIDEO
Rupee Rises 16 Paise To Close At 88.57 Against US Dollar
Rupee Rises 16 Paise To Close At 88.57 Against US Dollar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Polling Records 60.40% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Kishanganj Reports Highest 66.10%

Emphasising the state government's commitment to empowering youth, the Chief Minister said, "Youth power is Rajasthan's greatest strength. Our endeavour is to ensure that every eligible youth gets dignified employment so that their potential contributes to the building of a stronger state."

During the Employment Festival, appointment letters will be distributed for various government departments -- including 900 positions in the Jail Department, 2,500 livestock assistants in the Animal Husbandry Department, around 14,000 posts in the Medical and Health Department, 2,600 positions in the Rural Development Department, and more than 100 posts in the Mines Department.

Read Also
WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli;...
article-image

As of now, nearly 92,000 youth have been appointed during the tenure of the current BJP-led state government.

With the issuance of 20,000 additional appointment letters in December, this number will rise to 1.12 lakh.

The Chief Minister has directed all officials to ensure transparency and timeliness in every stage of the recruitment process -- from advertisement to examination, results, and document verification.

He also advised deploying additional personnel and resources wherever required to prevent procedural delays.

Chief Minister Sharma reaffirmed that employment generation remains a top priority for his government.

Read Also
IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Register Online
article-image

Expressing confidence in the initiative, he said that the upcoming Rozgar Utsav would bring a "ray of hope to thousands of families", reflecting a new employment policy where government, industry, and society work together for the future of Rajasthan's youth.

Through this initiative, the state government has sent a strong message that job creation has become a continuous process in Rajasthan.

The Employment Festival will not only reduce unemployment but also strengthen the state's economy and social harmony, paving the way for a more self-reliant and prosperous Rajasthan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Govt Eases Age Limit For Ex-Agniveers In State Recruitment

Haryana Govt Eases Age Limit For Ex-Agniveers In State Recruitment

Rajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment...

Rajasthan Govt To Organise 'Rozgar Utsav' In December; 20,000 Youths To Receive Job Appointment...

Who Is Malati Murmu? Tribal Woman From West Bengal Turning Her Mud House Into Free School For...

Who Is Malati Murmu? Tribal Woman From West Bengal Turning Her Mud House Into Free School For...

WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli;...

WATCH: Minor Girl Spotted Driving School-Auto Rickshaw While Several Students Sit Inside In Khopoli;...

IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Application Correction Window; Exam Set For February 15

IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Application Correction Window; Exam Set For February 15