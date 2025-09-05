IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Register Online

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The online registration for IIT JAM 2026 has begun at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Students can fill out the IIT JAM application form 2026 by going to the official website. All qualified and interested candidates can now register for IIT JAM 2026 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Through the official JOAPS portal, the IIT JAM 2026 registration procedure is open till October 12, 2025.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: Important dates

JOAPS Website Opens (Registration Start): September 5, 2025

Last Date for Registration: October 12, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: January 5, 2026

IIT JAM Exam Date: February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

- Forenoon Session (9:30 am – 12:30 pm): CY, GG, MA

- Afternoon Session (2:30 pm – 5:30 pm): BT, EN, MS, PH

Result Declaration Date: March 20, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

To sit for the IIT JAM 2026 test, students must make sure they meet the following requirements:

A bachelor's degree from an accredited university is required.

There is no minimum score needed to apply.

Students in their last year may also apply.

The exam has no upper age limit.

Both Indian and foreign candidates are welcome.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: Application fees

Female / SC / ST / PwD Candidates

- One Test Paper: INR 1000

- Two Test Papers: INR 1350

All Other Categories

- One Test Paper: INR 2000

- Two Test Papers: INR 2700

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can register online for IIT JAM 2026 in the following ways:

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website, joaps.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Create an enrolment ID by registering with your email address, mobile number, and password.

Step 3: Provide your academic and personal information on the application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the following documents: ◦ A passport-sized photo ◦ A signature ◦ A Class 10 marksheet or certificate ◦ Category/EWS/PwD certificates (if applicable)

Step 5: Use a card, net banking, or UPI to pay the application fees online.

Step 6: Check the form and send it in.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration:

The entrance to M.Sc. and Ph.D. programs at India's best universities is provided by IIT JAM. Many NITs and CFTIs, in addition to IITs, accept JAM results for admission. For graduates in physics, chemistry, mathematics, biotechnology, economics, and allied subjects, the exam is a highly competitive and career-defining opportunity since it assesses candidates' comprehension of scientific principles.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.