 'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At Lucknow's Amity University - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At Lucknow's Amity University - VIDEO

'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At Lucknow's Amity University - VIDEO

The video shows the student being repeatedly slapped and verbally abused. The person assaulting him can also be heard telling him to remove his hand, which he had placed on his face in an attempt to defend himself.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | X/@bstvlive

Lucknow: A law student from Amity University was reportedly slapped 26 times inside a car in the parking lot of the university campus by a male and a female student. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

The video shows the student being repeatedly slapped and verbally abused. The person assaulting him can also be heard telling him to remove his hand, which he had placed on his face in an attempt to defend himself.

The girl slapping him can be heard saying, “Kya bola tha character?” which roughly translates to, “What did you say about character?” The victim can be heard apologising. The boy slapping him is heard saying, “Janvi ke baare mein bolega? Somiya ke baare mein bolega?” — which roughly translates to, “You will speak about Janvi? You will speak about Somiya?”

The assault reportedly ends when two other boys sitting in the car ask the attacker to let the victim go. The incident took place on 26 August and the reason behind the assault remains unclear.

FPJ Shorts
Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 12 Match; Video 
Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 12 Match; Video 
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 To Be Visible Across India On September 7-8: Astronomers
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 To Be Visible Across India On September 7-8: Astronomers
'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO
'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO
'War Didn’t End On May 10...’: Every Action Has Long-Term Implications, Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi - VIDEO
'War Didn’t End On May 10...’: Every Action Has Long-Term Implications, Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi - VIDEO

Police Action

Lucknow police has reacted to the viral video on micro-blogging website X. "Based on the written complaint received at Chinhat Police Station in this case, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and other necessary legal proceedings are being conducted."

Reportedly, the victim student has been traumatised after the assault.

Read Also
Lucknow Shocker: Angry Teacher Slaps Student, Ruptures His Eardrum
article-image

Amity University Reacts

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar about the incident, an Amity University spokesperson said, "I am not aware of the viral video. The authenticity of the video will also have to be verified. Only after that will it be possible to comment on the matter."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At...

'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At...

Mumbai University Climbs Back Into NIRF Top 100, Ranks 92 Overall

Mumbai University Climbs Back Into NIRF Top 100, Ranks 92 Overall

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts From September 12;...

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts From September 12;...

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Dates Announced, Merit List To Be Released On September 10

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Dates Announced, Merit List To Be Released On September 10

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Register Online

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Register Online