'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At Lucknow's Amity University - VIDEO

Lucknow: A law student from Amity University was reportedly slapped 26 times inside a car in the parking lot of the university campus by a male and a female student. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

The video shows the student being repeatedly slapped and verbally abused. The person assaulting him can also be heard telling him to remove his hand, which he had placed on his face in an attempt to defend himself.

The girl slapping him can be heard saying, “Kya bola tha character?” which roughly translates to, “What did you say about character?” The victim can be heard apologising. The boy slapping him is heard saying, “Janvi ke baare mein bolega? Somiya ke baare mein bolega?” — which roughly translates to, “You will speak about Janvi? You will speak about Somiya?”

The assault reportedly ends when two other boys sitting in the car ask the attacker to let the victim go. The incident took place on 26 August and the reason behind the assault remains unclear.

Police Action

Lucknow police has reacted to the viral video on micro-blogging website X. "Based on the written complaint received at Chinhat Police Station in this case, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and other necessary legal proceedings are being conducted."

Reportedly, the victim student has been traumatised after the assault.

Amity University Reacts

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar about the incident, an Amity University spokesperson said, "I am not aware of the viral video. The authenticity of the video will also have to be verified. Only after that will it be possible to comment on the matter."