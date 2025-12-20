 'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' Registrations Open To Nurture School-Level AI Talent
ACM India has launched the Indian National AI Olympiad 2026 to identify and nurture AI talent among students of Classes IX to XII. Registration is open until December 31, 2025, with the online test scheduled for January 18, 2026. Top performers can qualify for the International Olympiad in AI in Abu Dhabi and gain global exposure, scholarships, and prizes.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' Registrations Open To Nurture School-Level AI Talent | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: ACM India, the Indian arm of the Association for Computing Machinery, on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' -- a nationwide initiative to identify and nurture exceptional school-level talent in Artificial Intelligence.

Registration for the INAIO 2026 test for Indian students pursuing Classes IX to XII, to be conducted online on January 18, 2026, is open until December 31, 2025.

Test results will help candidates born after August 2, 2006, qualify for IOAI 2026 in Abu Dhabi from August 2–8, 2026, ACM India said in a statement.

The Indian National AI Olympiad, to be proctored live and administered by assessment technology platform HireMee, will serve as an accredited gateway to the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI).

IOAI will offer students global exposure, advanced innovation skills, and world‑class academic opportunities, it added.

Toppers of related Olympiads such as INMO (Indian National Mathematical Olympiad), INOI (Indian National Olympiad in Informatics), PLO (Panini Linguistics Olympiad), and Bebras will receive direct entry into Stage 2 of INAIO.

The multi‑stage structured evaluation model of INAIO is designed to strengthen conceptual understanding of machine learning and develop real‑world modelling abilities, with the Olympiad selecting students to represent India at IOAI.

Key benefits include international recognition, potential scholarships from top universities, and enhanced higher‑education pathways in globally recognised universities, the statement said.

Further, the top three national rankers will receive attractive prizes, as all participants will be awarded digital certificates, the statement noted.

The first 500 applicants to the programme will receive access to HireMee’s Career Navigation Assessment worth Rs 1,599, it added.

Demand for AI and machine learning engineers, data scientists, and AI governance specialists is set to surge in 2026, while cybersecurity is being reshaped by AI-driven threats.

Around 74 per cent of corporate leaders in India ranked artificial intelligence (AI) among their top three technology adoption choices, according to a recent report.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

