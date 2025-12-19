 ChatGPT App Store Unveiled: Here's What It Means For Users & Developers
These apps operate fully within ChatGPT and can be activated by simply mentioning their name during a conversation, in contrast to traditional app stores that require downloads.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
ChatGPT | Canva

With the introduction of a dedicated app store within ChatGPT, OpenAI has significantly increased the capabilities of the well-known AI chatbot. Developers can create and publish applications that seamlessly integrate with ChatGPT conversations using the new app directory, which can be accessed directly through the tools menu or at chatgpt.com/apps.

With the help of this innovation, users can complete practical tasks like making travel reservations, placing food orders, or creating graphics without ever leaving the chat window.

Key features of the ChatGPT App Store

Applications are arranged in the app store according to categories like Productivity, Lifestyle, and Featured.These apps operate fully within ChatGPT nd can be activated by simply mentioning their name during a conversation, in contrast to traditional app stores that require downloads.

Spotify's playlist creation services, Canva's project management and designservices, Expedia and Booking.com's travel reservation services, Zillow's property search services, and DoorDash's food delivery services are some of the well-known integrations that are currently accessible.

article-image

Applications can act on behalf of users, retrieve data from outside sources,and even sync with private files like Google Drive.

To further improve the user experience, OpenAI is also creating features that suggest pertinent apps based on the context of conversations.

What it means for users

The app store transforms ChatGPT from a mere conversational tool into an "everything app" for daily tasks. Users gain access to a growing ecosystem of specialised tools, enabling seamless productivity without switching between multiple applications.

Whether searching for apartments, streaming music, or generating presentations, tasks become more efficient and contextual. Existing ChatGPT features remain unaffected, ensuring continuity while adding new layers of utility. 

