Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Oppo Reno 15c was officially unveiled in India last month. The phone was announced alongside other models in the Oppo Reno 15 range i.e. the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and the Oppo Reno 15 5G. While the other models went on sale soon after, the Oppo Reno 15x was said to launch a bit later. The company has said that the phone is up for pre-order and will go on sale from February 5.

Oppo Reno 15c price in India, sale

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G is price in India at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It will be available in Twilight Blue and Afterglow Pink colours.

The phone will go on sale from February 5 on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo website, and retail stores. Launch offers include up to 10 percent instant cashback on credit cards with select banks, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, zero down payment schemes for up to 12 months, Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus with leading trade-in partners, and 180 days screen damage replacement at a nominal cost.

Oppo Reno 15c specifications

The OppoReno 15c features a vibrant 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2372x1080 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It offers typical brightness of up to 600 nits and peak brightness reaching 1400 nits for excellent visibility even in bright conditions.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm octa-core processor (featuring 4x Kryo performance cores at 2.2GHz and 4x efficiency cores at 1.8GHz), paired with the Adreno 710 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB using fast UFS 3.1 technology. The phone supports dual SIM functionality.

Running on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box, the Reno 15c includes a versatile triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens (f/2.2 aperture), and a 2-megapixel macro camera (f/2.4 aperture), along with an LED flash. It supports video recording up to 4K at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, also capable of 4K 30fps recording.

Security is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 158.18x74.93x8.14 mm and weighs 195 grams. It boasts impressive dust and water resistance with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Connectivity options include 5G (SA/NSA), dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with support for GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

The standout feature is its massive 7000mAh (typical) battery, which supports ultra-fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging for quick top-ups.