Oppo K14x 5G To Launch In India On February 10: What To Expect

Oppo K14x 5G is all set to launch in India on February 10, the company has confirmed. This phone will succeed the Oppo K13x that was launched last year. The next-gen Oppo K14x is a mid-ranged smartphone and is teased to come with 6,500mAh battery. The battery will be supported by 45W charfing.

Oppo K14x 5G India launch details

The Oppo K14x 5G succeeds the Oppo K13x 5G. The phone is set to launch at 12pm on February 10. the Oppo K14x 5G will go on sale via Flipkart after launch. The phone is seen to come in Purple and Light Blue colour options.

Design wise, the Oppo K14x is seen to sport a metallic frame, a dual rear camera setup, and a glossy back panel with a designed panel that seems to change its design based on the angle it is held. The flash sits alongside the pill-shaped camera module at the back.

Oppo K14x 5G key teased specifications

Oppo has shared several details about the K14x 5G through official teasers and a Flipkart microsite. The smartphone is set to include a 120Hz refresh rate display with peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits. It will run on Oppo's ColorOS software optimisation.

Battery capacity has been increased to 6500mAh, supported by 45W fast charging. The rear camera setup features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with AI enhancements for photo editing such as object removal and unblur functions. Additional features include improved thermal management, Outdoor Mode 2.0 for visibility, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection.

Storage and performance aspects highlight faster UFS read/write speeds for app launches and multitasking, along with long-term software support promises including fluency protection over extended periods.