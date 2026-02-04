UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1: How To Transition To RailOne

The Railway Board has announced that Indian Railways will phase out its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app from March 1. Moving forward, the new RailOne app will be the sole platform for unreserved ticket bookings. To ease the transition for everyday commuters, Indian Railway has introduced offers like 3 percent cashback on tickets booked via RailOne, amond other deals.

UTS app is shutting down

The decision, outlined in a Railway circular, aims to streamline digital ticketing and boost adoption of RailOne. From March 1, the UTS app will become completely inactive, marking the end of an era for the application that has served millions of daily commuters across India's railway network.

The phasing out process has already begun with the elimination of the 'season ticket' option from the UTS app, indicating a systematic approach to the transition. The app is also sending alerts to users, announcing the shutdown, and urging users to transition to RailOne.

RailOne becomes sole railway ticketing platform

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched RailOne in July 2025 during the 40th Foundation Day of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the App Store (for iPhone users).

RailOne app will provide comprehensive railway facilities, encompassing both unreserved and reserved ticket booking services. The new platform consolidates services previously split across multiple apps. Until now, rail passengers had to rely on different apps for different services - the UTS app for general tickets and the IRCTC app for reserved tickets. While UTS app is shutting down, the IRCTC app will continue to operate alongside RailOne.

RailOne offers several enhanced features that were unavailable in the UTS app, including live train tracking, platform information updates, food ordering services, complaint registration through Rail Madad integration, and refund request management

How to seamlessly transition from UTS to RailOne

Passengers can make the switch by following these steps:

1. Download the RailOne app from the App Store or Play Store.

2. If you are already registered with the UTS or IRCTC apps, use the same username and password to log in. New users can register using their mobile number or email address.

3. If you forget your password, click on 'Forgot Password' and your username will be sent to your registered mobile number. Using the username, you can set a new password through the OTP option.

4. After successful registration, users can view their season passes or tickets under the 'My Bookings' tab on the home page.

R-Wallet money and live season tickets transfer to RailOne automatically

Your existing R-Wallet money and live season tickets transfer automatically to the new platform when you log in with your registered mobile number, with wallet balance visible and usable in RailOne for booking unreserved tickets.

Commuters with existing UTS-issued passes can remain on that platform until their passes expire, but all subsequent renewals and new bookings will require migration to the new app.

To encourage passengers to adopt the new system, Indian Railways has introduced a 3 percent discount on tickets booked through the RailOne app. Furthermore, extra cashback of up to Rs. 20 is offered if paid via BHIM UPI.

Mumbai One is not for unreserved train ticket bookings

The UTS app is being discontinued and replaced by RailOne, not Mumbai One. These are two separate apps serving different purposes:

- RailOne: For Indian Railways services (local trains, reserved tickets, unreserved tickets, season passes)

- Mumbai One: For integrated public transport across Mumbai (metro, buses, monorail) - but notably does NOT include railway season passes