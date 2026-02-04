Gaming To Death: Why Four Minor Suicides Within 24 Hours Is A National Crisis

http://rebcenter-moscow.ru/

Two separate tragedies dominated the headlines this morning, painting a grim picture of the escalating risks associated with youth gaming addiction. In two different states—Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh—the lives of four minors were cut short, allegedly triggered by obsessions with online platforms.

Tragedy strikes Ghaziabad and Bhuntar

In a harrowing incident at the Bharat City township in Ghaziabad, three sisters—Pakhi (12), Prachi (14) and Vishika (16)—jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their apartment building at approximately 2 am on Wednesday.

Known to be inseparable in every aspect of their lives, the sisters had reportedly become addicted to a "Korean task-based love game" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial investigations suggest the sisters took this drastic step after their parents objected to their gaming habits, which had also led to irregular school attendance. Police are currently on-site conducting a forensic investigation.

Simultaneously, in the town of Bhuntar near Kullu, a 15-year-old student named Kaushik Rai was found dead by suicide on Tuesday. A resident of West Bengal living in rented housing with his family, the Class X student reportedly took his life after losing contact with a gaming friend in Indonesia.

A national epidemic

The devastating impact of online gaming addiction has moved beyond teenagers, increasingly ensnaring adults in a cycle of debt and despair.

This past October, 2025, the crisis claimed the life of 32-year-old Samadhan Tukaram Nanvare, a salon chain owner in Barshi, Maharashtra. After accumulating massive financial losses through online platforms, Nanvare died by suicide, leaving his mother to discover the tragic scene.

This tragedy, alongside the recent deaths of the three sisters in Ghaziabad and the student in Bhuntar, reflects the urgency of the arguments made by Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai during a Lok Sabha session on March 19, 2025.

Addressing the House, Sennimalai highlighted that online gambling has become a pervasive national menace, noting that Tamil Nadu alone has seen nearly 50 gaming-related suicides, including victims as young as 13. .

Sennimalai challenged the Union government on its failure to establish a clear legal distinction between "games of skill" and "games of chance," a technicality that often allows predatory platforms to bypass regulation.

When asked if this trend of suicides triggered by onlince games can be curbed at all, Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Anshu Kulkarni told The Free Press Journal, "That is a very deep and pertinent question. In practice, we have been seeing a major epidemic of mental health issues at both extremes of the age spectrum. Young adults and the elderly have been the most affected since COVID-19. I believe what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg."

How an online game can change the mind of a child |

She further added, "For instance, addictions are often just the outward presentation of something much deeper. There is a major epidemic of mood disorders and untreated mental health issues which are presenting in this form as in dysfunction in families leading to conflicts without much resolution, loss of jobs and financial constraints. All of this is adding to the current constraints, which are presenting in this form."

Law intervenes, but is it enough?

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, passed on August 21 last year, marks a landmark move to shield citizens from the menace of predatory money games.

While the Act promotes legitimate digital entertainment, its primary mission is to curb the addiction, financial ruin and social distress fuelled by platforms promising "quick wealth."

The global context justifies this urgency. The World Health Organisation classifies "gaming disorder" as a formal health condition, defined by a loss of control and the persistence of play despite harmful consequences. In India, the fallout has been devastating. Families have seen life savings vanish and the rise in youth addiction has, in the most tragic instances, led to suicide. In response to this crisis, experts argue that legislation is only the first step.

"We have to accept that when talking about behavioural addiction, the internet itself is simply a medium," says Dr Kulkarni. "It is a vital tool for education and R&D. We cannot simply label it 'bad.' Instead, we must introduce 'internet hygiene' the moment children, who are now born as digital natives, are first exposed to the web. Unmonitored digital spaces can lead to heightened suggestibility and skewed judgment, potentially manifesting as harm in adolescents and young adults."

There is a lot that the government can do to reduce these suicides if not prevent it completely. And awareness plays a very important role here.

"At the government level, it goes without saying that many countries have introduced laws and it remains to be seen how helpful they are. Personally, however, I feel that without education and awareness, nothing works. For instance, in Gujarat, alcohol is prohibited, yet there is a very high incidence of alcohol use disorders. That is the reality of where we are," Dr Kulkarni said.

Maintaining a balance

The government recognises the online gaming sector as one of the most dynamic segments of the digital and creative economy, offering significant opportunities for innovation, cognitive development and global competitiveness. India is emerging as a major game-making hub, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, seeks to encourage e-sports and safe educational games while clearly separating constructive recreation from predatory betting and "quick wealth" schemes.

"We must emphasise on 'internet hygiene' starting as early as primary school," Dr Kulkarni says. "Because this industry generates so much revenue, it is only going to continue growing. However, I believe governments need to implement standardisation. There should be warnings regarding play time and mental health professionals should be involved to ensure games are developed responsibly."

Why communication is critical

"They are digital natives. We cannot simply do away with technology. But there must be control and conversation," Dr Kulkarni explains. "There must be a healthy family cohesion so that people feel free to talk about their issues. When parents embody themselves in every decision through healthy boundaries, it allows children to approach them without shame or guilt."

She further emphasises that many behavioural addictions in adults stem from undetected neurodivergences that went untreated in childhood. "People should be aware that these issues can be remediated with treatment modules that are statistically very helpful. We need to overcome the hesitation to approach professionals at the grassroots level."

There is a vital need to recognise that mental health conditions are real illnesses and, more importantly, that effective treatments exist.

"An esteemed professor of ours always used to say there should be samvad—a meaningful dialogue—between parents and children. Ultimately, there must be parental cohesion, emotional connection, open discussion and a foundation of healthy control. There must be strict boundaries regarding how much time is spent on the internet. When this happens, it reduces internet usage by creating a healthier environment. Children are able to talk about their feelings and perceptions and approachability is improved. Consequently, this goes a long way toward reducing the incidence of addictions or rather, any mental health issues, basically," the psychiatrist said.

Beyond legislation, awareness and individual discipline are paramount. Dr Kulkarni suggests that while three to four hours of daily internet use is acceptable for research or learning, it must not replace physical social functioning.

"Children should maintain genuine interactions like phone calls, meeting in person, or playing outdoors. As parents, we are the benchmark our children emulate. If there is constant conflict, we must look at how we regulate our own emotions. Parenting shouldn’t be arbitrary. It requires dialogue and the allowance of autonomy in a child's decision-making. The focus should be on physical activities and genuine social interactions. I’m not suggesting that everyone must become a 'social butterfly' to be healthy. Rather, in this context, a person should be able to engage with others beyond just a text chat. These habits are vital for enhancing the overall health of young adults," the psychiatrist said.

Justifying the law

The government acknowledged that while digital technology has brought many benefits, these games exploited loopholes in the law and caused deep social harm. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that according to an estimate, 45 crore people are negatively affected by online money games and faced a loss of more than Rs 20,000 crore because of it.

What lies ahead

Unless more concrete steps are taken to deal with the menace of online gaming addiction, the country has a lot to lose. It is the duty of all to ensure that technology serves society rather than harms it.