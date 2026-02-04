Drones, AI Replays, Transparent Torch: The Tech That Is Reshaping 2026 Winter Olympics

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are all set to begin today. This year's event is all set to showcase a technological revolution in how the world experiences the Games, with innovations ranging from first-person drones racing alongside athletes to artificial intelligence that freezes moments mid-air and sustainable torches that reveal their inner workings.

1. First-person drones transform broadcasting

Olympic Broadcasting Services will deploy first-person view drones at 'very intense' levels to follow athletes at close range, marking an evolution from when drones were first introduced at the 2014 Sochi Games.

For the first time, drones will take viewers down a luge track, capturing the sport's speed and intensity in real time. The new generation of drone technology allows for safe use whilst staying very close to the action, delivering images never before seen in Olympic sports coverage.

2. AI-powered instant replays and graphics

OBS is embedding artificial intelligence into Olympic replays, with AI-assisted technology able to generate 260-degree videos of athletes 'in seconds' by combining footage from multiple camera angles.

In demonstration footage, a skier's mid-jump is frozen in the air whilst the AI generates instant freeze frames showing how their position changes as they complete the jump. On-screen graphics then display data such as jump height, airtime and landing speed, giving viewers deeper insight into athletic performance.

The enhanced replays will be cut into virtual reality videos for social media platforms including YouTube. AI-driven visuals will also support other sports - in curling, the technology will track the stone's trajectory, speed and landing position, as well as show sweeping frequency as the stone travels across the ice.

3. Interactive digital experience for fans

For the first time, the official Olympics website will feature a built-in AI assistant capable of answering questions about the Games and delivering real-time results. Unlike other AI chatbots, the company claims that their assistant was trained on 'unbiased, accurate' Olympic data rather than random internet sources.

The website will introduce AI-powered highlights and article summaries, helping fans quickly grasp key Olympic stories and decide what to watch or read next.

Beyond the website, Milano Cortina 2026 is expanding social media storytelling with a first-of-its-kind short film series on TikTok called "On the Road to the Olympics," and partnerships with YouTube for "cultural moments" focused on online trends during the Games.

According to OBS, coverage is being integrated into Meta's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, as well as Asian platforms including WeChat, LINE, Kuaishou and Douyin. For the first time, the Olympics are welcoming dedicated social media creators at every venue to produce tailored content specifically for digital platforms.

4. AI -powered technology supporting athletes

An AI-powered monitoring system that debuted at the Paris 2024 Games is returning to detect and flag abusive messages targeting athletes for removal. During Paris, the system flagged 2.4 million posts from 20,000 social media accounts in more than 35 languages.

Athletes receive access to digital tools including the Athlete365 app for on-ground connections and the Get Set, Train Smarter app, which incorporates injury prevention into training routines. Another returning feature allows athletes to connect with friends and family via livestream immediately after finishing their events.

5. Samsung's nobile integration

With support from Olympic Broadcasting Services, Galaxy S25 Ultra devices will be embedded throughout the live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony to deliver dynamic perspectives, according to Samsung.

Samsung House, located in Milan's historic Palazzo Serbelloni, will operate throughout the Games as an invitation-only environment hosting National Olympic Committee nights, live competition viewings and displays of Victory Profile portrait series. The venue will also feature hospitality curated by Michelin-starred Italian chef Enrico Bartolini.

Samsung even unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition just a few days ago exclusively designed for all athletes competing at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

6. The Transparent 'Essential' Torch

Perhaps the most visible symbol of innovation is the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic torch. The minimalist torches, called "Essential," feature a long window along one side which lets spectators and athletes see for the first time how the internal technology keeps the flame burning.

Each torch weighs approximately 1,060 grammes (excluding the fuel canister) and is primarily composed of recycled materials, specifically an aluminium and brass alloy. The exterior finish uses Physical Vapor Deposition technology, creating a reflective, iridescent effect that adapts to light conditions.

To keep the fire going, the burner uses biofuel made from food waste and scraps, according to Italian manufacturer Versalis. The torches have been designed with a system that allows them to be reused and refilled up to 10 times, significantly reducing the amount of torches required for both relays.

The burner will run on bio-LPG, made exclusively from renewable raw materials, mainly waste sources such as used cooking oil, animal fats and residues from the agricultural industry.

Carlo Ratti, founder of Studio Carlo Ratti Associati and the torch's designer, said the design aims to communicate "minimising everything that's not necessary." The transparent design allows torchbearers and the public to witness and understand how the flame is generated for the first time. Each torch can be reused up to ten times.