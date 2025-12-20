WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 20: The second season of WongaWits, an investor education initiative for colleges, concluded in a finale in the city on December 19. NIT Raipur, comprising Prabhat Sharma and Tanish Agarwal, clinched the WongaWits Season 2 champion title.

IIT Bhopal secures first runner-up position

IIT Bhopal, represented by Kabir Dubey and Maanas Vishwakarma, secured the first runner-up position. The competition witnessed a thrilling tiebreaker between the second- and third-placed teams, with IIT Guwahati, Yash Dev Singh and Divyam Kulshreshtha, finishing as the second runners-up.

Ten finalist teams compete at national finale

Ten finalist teams from across India participated in the competition, marking the culmination of a nationwide inter-collegiate quiz focused on financial literacy. The teams, comprising two members each, travelled from across India to compete for the title.

Strong participation from colleges nationwide

Representing leading academic institutions nationwide, the finalists demonstrated proficiency across capital markets, economics, personal finance and current financial affairs.

400 participants competed in preliminary rounds

To reach the finale, 400 participants competed in the preliminary rounds. The top-performing teams from their respective cities progressed through multiple stages, eventually narrowing down to the final teams who competed at the national grand finale in Mumbai.

Yes Securities highlights importance of financial literacy

Anshul Arzare, managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Securities, organiser of the event, said that the competition was created to make finance engaging, competitive and relevant for future generations.

WongaWits set to return bigger in 2026

“With Season 2, we have already seen strong participation from students across the country, reaffirming our belief that early exposure to financial and market concepts plays a critical role in shaping confident, informed decision-makers. Building on this momentum, WongaWits is set to return stronger and bigger in 2026, further expanding its reach.”

The Wize Whispers Season 2 winners also felicitated

In addition to the WongaWits Season 2 finale, the event also felicitated the winners of The Wize Whispers Season 2 annual quiz, which witnessed its largest-ever participation with 12,009 registrations this year.

Growing interest in school-level financial education

The season concluded with six winners, three from the online format and three from the offline format, further reinforcing the growing interest in structured financial learning at the school level.

