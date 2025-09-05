MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Dates Announced, Merit List To Be Released On September 10

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The tentative schedule of the second counselling round of NEET UG 2025 for MBBS and BDS admission for the state quota has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (MP DME). The candidates can find the official schedule on the website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Revised Merit List on September 10

As per the MP DME notification, the updated merit list and vacancy position will be released on September 10. Choice filling and locking for eligible candidates will remain available from September 11 to September 14 (11:59 PM).

Seat Allotment & Reporting

The Round 2 allotment result will be announced on September 16. Candidates who are allotted have to report to their respective colleges for admission and document verification between September 17 and 24 (6 PM).

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates | Official Notification

Mop-Up Round & Upgradation

Those admitted in Round 2 or who wish to be upgraded from Round 1 may give their willingness for the mop-up round from September 17 to 27 (11:59 PM). Online resignation or cancellation should also be done by September 27 (6 PM).

MP NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MP NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result and take a print out for future reference.