TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts From September 12; Check Selection Process Here

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025 |

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the application dates for Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category - 6) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service. Aspirants may apply for the positions at tslprb.in from September 12 to October 5, 2025.

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 118 jobs, 50 of which are for Multi Zone I and 68 for Multi Zone II.

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Age limit: The applicant must be under the age of 34 as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been reduced for applicants from reserved categories.

2. Educational qualification: Aspirants must hold a bachelor's degree in any field, as well as a bachelor's degree in law (LLB / BL) from any Indian university. Those who completed a five-year Law course following their Intermediate are also qualified.

Check the detailed educational qualification here

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the SC/ST category (natives of Telangana) must pay a fee of Rs 1,000. All other applicants are required to pay Rs 2,000.

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To register for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSLPRB at tgprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the APP registration 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application procedure.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Click here to check the APP registration schedule

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) consists of two stages, i.e., written examination and certificate verification process.