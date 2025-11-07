IIM Ahmedabad Launches Two-Year MBA Programme In Business Analytics & AI; Know Eligibility Criteria Here

IIM Ahmedabad Launches Two-Year MBA Programme In Business Analytics & AI |

IIM Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), India’s pre-eminent management school, announced the launch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & AI during an event at its campus on November 6, 2025. This degree-granting MBA programme is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who want to integrate advanced analytical and AI-driven capabilities with leadership, strategy and management expertise. Candidates can appear for the Round-1 IIMA Admission Test for BPGP: BA & AI, scheduled on December 14, 2025.

On the launch day, Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, said, “Analytics and AI are no longer peripheral enablers; they are at the core of how enterprises compete, innovate and create stakeholder value. This reality has created an urgent need for professionals who can bridge managerial expertise with deep techno-analytical fluency. With this first-of-its-kind offering from IIM Ahmedabad, we are creating a rigorous pathway for ambitious managers and entrepreneurs to acquire high-impact skills, master AI-enabled business models and lead digital transitions responsibly and at scale. It will play a pivotal role in shaping innovation, competitiveness and responsible AI-led transformation across sectors.”

"This programme blended MBA develops leaders who solve cross-functional problems with data, AI and sound managerial judgement. Learners build multidisciplinary capability, translate analytics into outcomes and progress confidently in tech-driven contexts," Prof. Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), IIMA said.

IIM Ahmedabad: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are:

a. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree / CA / CS / ICWA / CMA or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

b. Working professionals and entrepreneurs must have:

1. A minimum of three years’ full-time experience after completing a three-year graduation (10+2+3+3), or

2. A minimum of two years’ full-time experience after completing a four-year graduation (10+2+4+2), as on 31 March 2026.

c. Candidates must submit a valid CAT / GMAT / GRE score taken within the previous five years.

d. Accepted tests: GMAT (Classic or Focus) and GRE.

e. Valid test dates: Not earlier than 1 January 2021.

IIM Ahmedabad: Courses offered

a. Blended Delivery Mode: Combines live Direct-to-Device sessions with in-person modules at IIM Ahmedabad, including three on-campus residencies.

b. Faculty & Peer Learning: Guided by globally respected faculty and supported by robust peer interaction.

c. Structure: Follows a three-term structure across two years.

d. Curriculum: Integrates business management, analytics, and AI through case-based discussions, capstone projects, and action-learning engagements.

e. Elective Options (20 total): Learners can specialise in areas such as:

1. Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics

2. Product Management

3. Finance & Risk Management

4. Human–AI Collaboration & Change Management

5. AI Ethics, Policy & Regulation

6. Supply Chain Digitisation

7. Generative AI & Agentic AI

f. Case Method Approach: IIMA’s signature case study pedagogy introduces real-world strategic and operational dilemmas for applied problem-solving.

g. Learning Resources: Provides remote access to IIMA’s Vikram Sarabhai Library, computing facilities, and specialised databases throughout the programme.

h. Flexible Exit Option: Participants may exit after the first year and receive a Post Graduate Diploma.

i. Alumni Network: Graduates become part of the globally renowned IIMA alumni community.