 REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply

The detailed notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application fee for candidates belonging to the General Category and the Creamy Layer of Other Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class is Rs. 600.

Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
REET Mains Notification 2025 | rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Notification 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the detailed notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025. The board has issued two separate notifications for the Primary School Teachers (Level 1) and Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2). Candidates can access the notification on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Primary School Teachers (Level 1) are for classes 1 to 5, and Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2) are for classes 6 to 8. Candidates can apply for these positions until December 6, 2025.

REET Mains Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The total number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is 7,123 posts. Out of these, 2123 are for Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2) and 5636 are for Primary School Teachers (Level 1).

REET Mains Notification 2025: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, applicants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, candidates need to log in using their SSO ID.

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here
Note: If the candidate has not registered, they can do so by registering themselves and creating a new account.

Step 3: Next, visit the Recruitment section and choose REET Mains 2025.

Step 4: Now, go to the 'Detailed Advertisement (GENERAL/SANSKRIT EDUCATION) (LEVEL-1, CLASS 1 TO 5)' or 'Detailed Advertisement (SANSKRIT EDUCATION) (LEVEL-2, CLASS 6 TO 8)' link.

Step 6: Fill out the online application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page on your computer.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read the official notification for Level 1 (Primary Teacher)

Click here for the Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher) notice

REET Mains Notification 2025: Application fees

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General Category and the Creamy Layer of Other Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class is Rs. 600. For those from the Non-Creamy Layer Category of Other Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class, as well as candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the fee is Rs. 400. The same fee of Rs. 400 applies to all disabled applicants.

