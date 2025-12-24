'Lowest Luxury, Highest Package': Guest Speaker Shows IIT Bombay Hostel Room, Says Students Bag ₹2 Cr Packages Despite Poor Living Conditions

A video showcasing the humble room of an IIT Bombay student has gone viral on the social networking site, stirring up some interesting discussions regarding the lives of students, success, and what needs to be expected from the top engineering colleges of the country - the IITs. The video has been posted by CA Vaibhav Jain, who recently went to IIT Bombay to speak at the Techfest, an annual event of the institution.

During his visit, Jain chose not to stay in the institute’s guest house. Instead, he requested to stay with students in one of the hostels. What followed was a candid hostel room tour that has now caught the internet’s attention.

In the video, Jain shows a basic hostel room measuring around 10 feet by 16 feet, equipped with minimal furniture with a single shelf shared by two student, a simple study table, and limited storage. He contrasts the simplicity of the room with a striking claim: that one of the former students who lived there went on to secure an international job offer worth ₹2 crore per annum.

While sharing the video, Jain wrote that success does not begin with luxury. Quoting a Hindi line, “Saadhna saadhno ki mohtaaj nahi hoti,” he stressed that focused effort matters more than comfort. He added that despite the impressive placement outcomes, students at IIT Bombay continue to live with the bare minimum, prioritising learning over lifestyle.

“I requested the students to let me stay with them instead of the IIT guest house. These were some of the most memorable moments of my life as a CA student,” Jain wrote, reflecting on his experience during the finance workshop held at Techfest.

The video has received a mixed response from various internet users. While many praised the students for their discipline and humility, others expressed their doubts about whether such living conditions should continue at institutions which have always been known for churning out exceptional talent in the international community. Alumni of such institutions have also commented upon this video.

With the clip expected to go viral, it has once again brought into focus the paradox of the country’s top academic achievers and the frugal lifestyle they undergo at colleges, reigniting debates over whether this is an element of strength or an aspect in need of transformation.