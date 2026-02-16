JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced

Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results: The NTA JEE results will be made public shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to NTA's official announcement regarding the JEE Mains result 2026 date, the results would be available today, February 16. The JEE Mains result link will be posted on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as it becomes available. Candidates must log on to the JEE Main website using their application number, password, and birthdate in order to view their results.

Along with the scores, the JEE Main result toppers list will also be made public. However, the JEE Main 2026 cutoff and the All India Ranks of the applicants in the session 1 result will not be disclosed by the NTA.

NTA will also post the JEE Main final answer key 2026 on the official website prior to the results being announced. The marks earned in accordance with the final answer key are used to prepare each candidate's results.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results: Steps to check the result

Using the guidelines provided above, candidates can view their JEE Main 2026 session 1 results:

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026.

Step 2: Select the JEE Main result 2026 result link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, then take a printout.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s Name

Application Number

Roll Number

Father’s and Mother’s Name

Category and PwD status (if applicable)

Nationality

State Code of Eligibility

Subject-wise Percentile Scores:

- Mathematics

- Physics

- Chemistry

Total (Combined) Percentile Score

All India Rank (AIR) (if released for the session)

Qualifying Status for JEE Advanced (if applicable)

Cut-off Percentile for respective category

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results: Passing marks

In JEE Mains, there are no passing scores out of 300. All candidates who took the first session of JEE Main 2026 will have their results available. However, keep in mind that in order to be eligible for IIT admission through JEE Advanced, a minimum percentile score is required. Instead of the session 1 scores, these cutoff marks will be revealed alongside the session 2 results.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results: What’s next after JEE Main session 1 results?

Review Your Performance Carefully

Check your percentile scores and analyse your strengths and weak areas.

If Your Score Is Low

Apply for JEE Main Session 2 to improve your score.

Use the gap period to revise weak topics and attempt mock tests.

If You Scored Around 95 Percentile or Above

You may qualify for the JEE Advanced cutoff (subject to official criteria).

Start preparing seriously for JEE Advanced.

If You Scored 99.99 Percentile or Higher

Plan for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, or

Focus on JEE Advanced preparation for IIT admissions.

Register for Session 2 (If Needed)

Apply online at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Session 2 exams are scheduled from April 2 to April 9.

The registration window is open till February 25.