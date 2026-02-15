UPSSSC ANM Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Steps to Download and Next Stage After Results

UPSSSC ANM Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's (UPSSSC) official website will shortly host the UPSSSC ANM Result 2026. The scorecards for the candidates who took the written exam for the Female Health Worker (ANM) positions are now eagerly awaited. The commission is expected to release the results on www.upsssc.gov.in during the final week of February 2026, according to media reports.

On January 11, 2026, a written test for 5,272 open positions was administered as part of this recruitment campaign. The UPSSSC hopes to hire Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) for a number of government healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh through this exam.

UPSSSC ANM Result 2026: How to Download UP ANM Female Health Worker Result 2026

After the link is activated, candidates can check their results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to www.upsssc.gov.in, the official UPSSSC website.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage's "Notice" section.

Step 3: Locate and select the link labeled "ANM Examination Result 2026."

Step 4: The login page will be displayed.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code, password, and registration number.

Step 6: Select "View Outcome."

Step 7: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 8: Save the scorecard to your computer and print it out for later use.

UPSSSC ANM Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Result

Once downloaded, candidates should verify:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Category

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Cut-off Marks

Instructions for the next stage

UPSSSC ANM Result 2026: What Happens Next After the UPSSSC ANM Result 2026?

The next stage of the hiring process will begin once the results of the written exam have been announced. Those who pass the written test will be contacted for a document verification. Candidates must have original documents such as PET scorecards, educational certificates, caste/category certificates (if applicable), identification documents, and other pertinent documents.