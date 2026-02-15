NIFT Answer Key 2026 to Be Released Soon: Check Expected Date, Download Steps & Objection Process Here

Canva

NIFT Answer Key 2026: The NIFT Answer Key 2026 is expected to be published in the second or third week of February 2026, followed by a brief objection window in the third week of February, as per the media reports. This year's NIFT exam took place on February 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The answer key allows students to estimate their grades and determine their chances of progressing in the admissions process. Candidates will also have the opportunity to challenge any errors within the specified time frame before the final answer key is issued.

NIFT Answer Key 2026: How to Download the Answer Key?

The candidate can download the NIFT 2026 entrance exam answer key by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to NIFT's official website at nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates must enter their Roll No., Program, Question Booklet Series, and Date of Birth after clicking the link.

Step 3: Verify the marks listed in the NIFT 2026 answer key.

Step 4: Save the NIFT 2026 answer key after downloading it.

NIFT Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections?

Candidates can use the official online portal to challenge any incorrect answers they find after downloading the NIFT 2026 answer key. To file an objection, take the following actions:

Go to the NIFT 2026 official website.

Select the tab labeled "NIFT 2026 Answer Key."

Choose the questions you wish to challenge after carefully comparing your answers.

Select "Submit Feedback."

Enter the Question Booklet Series, Date of Birth, and Roll Number.

Select the question number, describe what you noticed, and upload the right answer.

For a refund, supply your bank account information (if the objection is accepted).

Finally, click "Proceed to Payment" to finish the submission.