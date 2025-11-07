OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 |

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024: Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who took the Odisha Civil Services preliminary examination in 2024 can check the result on the OPSC's official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024: How to check?

To check the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 link.

Step 3: After this, look out for the 'Odisha Civil Services 2024(Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) - Result of Preliminary Written Examination,' under what's new.

Step 4: Next, click on the 'view PDF.'

Step 5: Now, the PDF will be automatically downloaded to your system.

Step 6: Open the PDF and check the result.

Step 7: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further use.

Note: The result include information such as name of the organization, name of the exam, advertisement number, roll number, mains exam date, and number of candidates qualified.

According to the official notice, 2405 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024, which was held on October 12, 2025.

About OCS Main (Written) Examination-2024

The Commission has decided to hold the OCS Main (Written) Examination-2024 provisionally in the last week of January/first week of February 2026. The exact schedule of the OCS (Main) Written Examination-2024 will be announced in due course.