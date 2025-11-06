JNU Election Result 2025 Declared: New Elected Leaders Emerge After High Voter Turnout; Aditi Mishra Wins President Race

JNU Election Result 2025 Declared | jnu.ac.in

JNU Election Result 2025: The results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Election 2025 have been made public. This is another important event in the university's long history of democracy.

Aditi Mishra has been elected as the President, while K. Gopika secured the Vice President’s post with a strong lead. Sunil Yadav emerged victorious in the General Secretary race after a tight contest, and Danish Ali won the Joint Secretary seat. With this comprehensive win, the Left Unity reaffirms its dominance in JNU’s student politics, turning the campus red once again.

JNU Election 2025: Number of voters

The JNU election had a voter turnout of 67%, which is a little lower than the 70% witnessed in the last election. It was one of the most carefully watched events in student politics across the country. The JNU Election Committee says that 9,043 students were able to vote this year.

Students were quite interested in the voting process that took place on campus earlier this week. This shows how politically aware JNU is known to be. Polling places at several schools saw large lines as students exercised their right to vote in a calm and well-organised setting.

The newly elected union will be very important in solving a number of important student problems, such as improving the library and dorm facilities, making changes to the academic system, getting more money for research, and making the campus more welcoming to everyone. Discussions on national education policies, campus independence, and student welfare are likely to stay at the top of the new union's list of things to do.

The university has praised the Election Committee for making sure that the election process was fair and open. In the meantime, supporters of the victorious applicants are celebrating all over campus by screaming slogans and waving banners in the dorms and on the grounds.

Now that the JNUSU 2025 results are out, the political conversation on campus moves into a new phase. This sets the stage for another year of active student involvement and lively debates at one of India's most politically aware colleges.