 Who Is Danish Ali? Left Unity’s Joint Secretary Winner In JNUSU Election 2025
JNU Election Result 2025: Danish Ali of AISA clinches the Joint Secretary post in JNUSU Election 2025 with 1,991 votes, completing Left Unity’s clean sweep of all central positions. ABVP’s Anuj Damara trails with 1,762 votes, failing to secure any top posts. The Left bloc, comprising AISA, SFI, and DSF, dominates the campus elections, reflecting strong student support.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Danish Ali | Image: X

Who Is Danish Ali?

Danish Ali, a first-year PhD scholar at the Centre for Historical Studies (CHS), hails from the small village of Bandarbarru in Narsinghpur district, Madhya Pradesh. She completes her schooling in the nearby town of Gadarwara, where she also emerges as a state-level player in throwball and cricket. Coming from an academic family, her father is a retired government school teacher, while her mother currently serves as a principal in a government school.

Academic Journey Rooted in History

Danish graduated with a degree in History from SGTB Khalsa College and later joined JNU for her Master’s in the 2022–2024 batch. Now pursuing her PhD, she continues to explore historical narratives while actively engaging in student politics. Her academic background and grassroots activism together shape her political ideology within the university.

Voice Against Feudalism and Casteism

Known for her bold and uncompromising political stance, Danish represents the most radical strand of Left politics. She is a vocal opponent of feudal and casteist structures and symbolises resistance against social and institutional discrimination. Her campaign resonates with students who see JNU as a bastion of freedom, equality, and intellectual dissent against the growing tide of hate and polarisation in society.

Victory in a High-Voltage Contest

The elections, held on Tuesday, witnessed a turnout of 67%, slightly lower than last year’s 70%. The campus atmosphere remains electric, filled with slogans, drums, and spirited participation from students across schools.

