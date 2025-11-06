Viral VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Dramond College As 2 Groups Of Girls Fight During Haryanvi Singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala's Concert In UP's Pilibhit

Chaos Erupts At Dramond College As 2 Groups Of Girls Fight During Haryanvi Singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala's Concert In UP's Pilibhit | X

Pilibhit, November 06: In a shocking incident, a major ruckus broke out at the fair organised by a private organisation in Dramond Government Inter College on Tuesday night. During Haryanvi singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s live performance, the atmosphere turned tense several times. Two groups of girls got into a physical fight and the video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. In a separate incident outside the venue, a dispute also erupted among some youths over a bike theft allegation. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, the fight began during the cultural programme late in the evening when two groups of boys first got into an argument. Soon after, a group of four boys was accused of stealing a motorcycle and was beaten by the crowd before the police rescued them. Around 10:30 PM, the tension escalated further when two groups of girls inside the fair started arguing, which soon turned into a physical brawl.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that around three girls are involved in the fight and they are beating each other while pulling their hair.

Onlookers were hesitant to intervene as chaos spread across the fairground. As per reports from Amar Ujala, upon receiving the information, Kotwali police and City Circle Officer (CO City) Deepak Chaturvedi reached the spot with additional force and managed to calm both groups. The repeated clashes led to panic at the event and raised concerns about the security arrangements.

The police said that there was already tension between the two groups of girls. "They came face to face at the fair, which led to the fight. Both sides have been pacified and if any complaint is filed, appropriate action will be taken", the police said. Police have also intitiated verification of the viral video related to the incident.