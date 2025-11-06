Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race

Sunil Yadav | Image: X

JNU Election Result 2025: In a closely contested battle at the JNUSU elections 2025, Sunil Yadav of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), representing Left Unity, clinched the General Secretary post with 1,915 votes. ABVP’s Rajeshwar Kant Dubey trails narrowly with 1,841 votes, reflecting a razor-thin 74-vote margin and underscoring the intensity of this year’s campus political showdown.

Who Is Sunil Yadav?

Sunil Yadav, a PhD scholar at the Centre for European Studies, has emerged as the winner of the JNUSU General Secretary post in the 2025 elections. A first-generation graduate from Bedipur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, Sunil’s journey from a small-town background to JNU’s student politics is a story of perseverance and activism.

His father works as a Group D staff at a government school in Baghpat, and his mother is a homemaker. After completing his graduation from the University of Delhi in 2021, Sunil joined Jawaharlal Nehru University for his Master’s in 2021 and quickly became an active voice on campus issues.

In 2022, he was elected as a Student-Faculty Coordinator (SFC) and played a key role in organising movements demanding the resumption of offline classes. He was also at the forefront of protests for hostel allotments and campus reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sunil’s leadership continued to strengthen through 2024, when he led the SIS students’ movement for flexibility in optional courses and supported the hunger strike at the SIS Dean’s office. His dedication earned him widespread respect among students.

In 2025, he was elected as a Councillor for the School of International Studies (SIS) with the highest number of votes and later chosen as the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) Convenor by the JNUSU council. In this role, he led protests against the proposed fee hike and took part in an indefinite hunger strike demanding the reinstatement of JNUEE, revocation of hostel eviction orders, and withdrawal of unfair proctorial actions against students.

Currently serving as the President of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), Sunil Yadav’s victory marks a major milestone for the student body. His consistent activism and connection with the student community have made him a prominent figure in JNU politics.

This year’s JNUSU election witnessed a 67% voter turnout, slightly lower than last year’s 70%, reflecting yet another spirited democratic exercise on the JNU campus.