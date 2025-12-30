UKPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification For 808 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

UKPSC Recruitment 2026 | psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Lecturer positions in government colleges in 2026. The application process starts tomorrow, December 31, 2025 and will end on January 20, 2026. Candidates can apply on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

There are 808 vacancies, including 725 in the General Branch and 83 in the Womens Branch. This recruitment provides an opportunity to establish a solid career in government education in Uttarakhand.

UKPSC Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for the lecturer posts involves multiple stages. Initially, all eligible candidates must appear for a subject-wise written examination. Those who qualify in the written test will then be called for document verification, where their original credentials are checked. The final selection is made based on candidates’ performance in the written exam and the verification process, and a merit list is prepared accordingly.

Read the official notification here

The subjects include for the written exam, i.e., Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Civics, Economics, History, Geography, Sociology, Commerce, Arts, Agriculture, Home Science, and more.

UKPSC Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, read the full notification carefully.

Step 4: Now, click on the Apply Online link and fill out the personal and educational details.

Step 5: Next, upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and certificates, make the payment as per the category and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

UKPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts must possess a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed or L.T. Diploma from a recognised college. The age limit for applicants is 21 to 42 years, with age relaxation applicable for SC/ST, OBC, and other reserved categories as per government norms.