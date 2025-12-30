CBSE Board 2025: Class 10th And 12th March 3 Exam Postponed Due To Administrative Purposes; Check Details Here

CBSE Board 2025 Class 10th And 12th March 3 Exam Postponed | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced that the exams for Classes 10th and 12th, which were planned for March 3, have been postponed. According to the official notice, the rescheduling was done for administrative purposes. Students should be aware that exams formerly scheduled for March 3, 2025, will be held on altered dates. The remaining timetable is unchanged.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: New dates

For Class X students, the language subject examination that was previously set for March 3, 2026, is going to take place on March 11, 2026. For Class XII students, the paper previously set for the Legal Studies subject on March 3, 2026, has been shifted to April 10, 2026.

The official notice reads, "All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action, please. Date Sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued."

About CBSE Board Exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2025 are scheduled for Class 10 and Class 12 students across India. These exams are a critical part of the academic calendar, determining students’ promotion, college admissions, and future academic paths. According to the official datesheet, the class 10th and 12th exams will begin from 17th February, 2026.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Passing criteria

To pass the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. This applies to both theory and practical/internal assessment components where applicable. In subjects with practicals, students need to pass theory, practical, and total marks with a minimum of 33%. If a student fails in one or two subjects, they can appear for compartment exams to clear those subjects.