Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend

Aviva Baig's educational qualifications | Instagram

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and entrepreneur Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra is reportedly engaged to his seven-year-long-term girlfriend Aviva Baig. The rumours came out when Aviva Baig shared a photo with Raihan on her Instagram Story.

Let's check out Aviva Baig's educational qualifications

Aviva Baig's schooling and graduation

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University after completing her schooling in the Humanities stream at Modern School, Delhi.

Aviva Baig's work profile

Aviva Baig is a photographer based in Delhi who captures everyday moments through a documentary-style lens. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, which is a photography studio that partners with several agencies and brands across the nation.

Her pieces have also featured at many prestigious platforms, including ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), the same exhibition as part of the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme (2023), ‘The Illusory World’ at The Quorum Club (2019), and India Design ID at K2 India (2018).

Aviva has also acquired a robust portfolio outside of her artistic pursuits, in addition to being a producer at PlusRymn on a freelance basis. Other experiences she has included being a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA and a marketing intern at Art Chain India. Moreover, she was the editor-in-chief for The Journal published by I-Parliament and carried out internships with Verve Magazine India and Creative IMAGE Magazine, among others.