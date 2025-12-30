 Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWho Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend

Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig after seven years of dating. A Delhi-based photographer, Aviva studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University after completing her schooling at Modern School, Delhi, and is the co-founder of photography studio Atelier 11.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Aviva Baig's educational qualifications | Instagram

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and entrepreneur Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra is reportedly engaged to his seven-year-long-term girlfriend Aviva Baig. The rumours came out when Aviva Baig shared a photo with Raihan on her Instagram Story.

Let's check out Aviva Baig's educational qualifications

Aviva Baig's schooling and graduation

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University after completing her schooling in the Humanities stream at Modern School, Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Aviva Baig's work profile

Aviva Baig is a photographer based in Delhi who captures everyday moments through a documentary-style lens. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, which is a photography studio that partners with several agencies and brands across the nation.

Read Also
Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests
article-image

Her pieces have also featured at many prestigious platforms, including ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), the same exhibition as part of the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme (2023), ‘The Illusory World’ at The Quorum Club (2019), and India Design ID at K2 India (2018).

Aviva has also acquired a robust portfolio outside of her artistic pursuits, in addition to being a producer at PlusRymn on a freelance basis. Other experiences she has included being a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA and a marketing intern at Art Chain India. Moreover, she was the editor-in-chief for The Journal published by I-Parliament and carried out internships with Verve Magazine India and Creative IMAGE Magazine, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend

Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

AP SBTET March/April 2025 Results Declared At sbtet.ap.gov.in; Check Marksheet Online

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu Returns Tamil Nadu University Of Madras Amendment Bill

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Registration Window Close Today At 6 PM; Apply Online Now At upsconline.nic.in