 Viral Video: Hostel Warden Assaulting Student In Telangana, Sparks Protests
A viral video from Telangana has triggered outrage after showing a girls’ hostel warden in Bhupalpally allegedly beating a student with a stick at an SC Gurukul School. According to local reports, the incident was filmed by another student. Following the video, students alleged routine abuse, prompting protests and demands for a probe and the warden’s suspension.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Viral Video | X

Video Video: A viral video from Telangana has caused widespread outrage, as it depicted a hostel warden apparently assaulting a student inside a girls' hostel in Bhupalpally district. The incident reportedly occurred at the SC Girls Gurukul School, where the warden, identified as Bhavani, is seen calling a student into her room and brutally beating her with a stick.

According to local reports, the video was filmed by one of the other students and surfaced online recently. In the clip, the warden can be heard berating the student and asking her where she had gone after the exam. She is heard yelling: “You put my job at risk. Do you know what tensions I went through when I found you missing?” Moments later, the warden turns violent, repeatedly hitting the student with her hands and a stick as the student begs for forgiveness.

After the circulation of the video, several students complained that the warden regularly beats them on one pretext or another and, in fact, physical abuse has become a daily occurrence. Serious concerns about safety and well-being have arisen with regard to students staying in the hostel.

The shocking visuals sparked protests by student unions, which staged demonstrations in front of the Government Degree College in Bhupalpally. Protesters demanded immediate action against the warden and termed her behaviour inhuman and unacceptable. Leaders of the student union urged the District Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and suspend the warden without any delay.

While it was learnt that the district administration may respond to the incident, there has so far been no official word about the registration of a case or the start of departmental action. With public anger continuing to rise, students and social organisations are demanding that the victim get justice and that stronger safeguards be ensured against the recurrence of such incidents.

