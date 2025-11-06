JNUSU Election Result 2025: Who Is Aditi Mishra? The Student Activist Leading The JNU President Race

Who Is Aditi Mishra? | Instagram

JNUSU Election Result 2025: Aditi Mishra from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, is close to winning the race for JNUSU President in 2025. Till now, she is 362 votes ahead and received overall 1,747 votes. An active activist from the All India Students' Association and part of the Left Unity panel, Aditi's victory has been termed a continuity in the age-old progressive politics of JNU and the students' movement for equality and justice.

Aditi Mishra's educational qualifications

Aditi's life as a student activist starts with her undergraduate days at BHU, where she joins the protests in September 2017 that forced the administration to roll back the patriarchal curfew rules for women's hostels. Later, during her time at Pondicherry University, she played a key role in opposing the saffronisation of the campus and led movements against arbitrary tuition fee hikes. She also stands in solidarity with the nationwide anti-CAA protests, making her mark as a powerful voice for students' rights and social justice.

Currently pursuing her PhD at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory (CCPPT), School of International Studies (SIS), JNU, Aditi’s research focuses on Gendered Violence and Women’s Resistance in Uttar Pradesh since 2012. Her academic work reflects her deep commitment to gender justice and social empowerment.

Aditi is an IC representative and a second-year PhD student who works towards making the Internal Complaints Committee more accountable and inclusive. She does this to ensure that the body becomes more gender-sensitive and representative of all identities.

Aditi Mishra's leadership encompasses years of grassroots activism, academic dedication, and the constant fight against discrimination. Her victory is also not just a political triumph; it is a reaffirmation of the continuous culture of debate, dissent, and inclusivity in JNU that keeps shaping student politics in India.