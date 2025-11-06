JNUSU Election Results 2025: BAPSA Breaks 11-Year Drought In JNU, Komal Devi Secures SSS Councillor Seat

Komal Devi | Image: X

JNU Election Results 2025: In a significant development for Ambedkarite politics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Komal Devi of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association wins the seat of councillor, School of Social Sciences, in the JNUSU Election 2025. This victory ends BAPSA's 11-year absence from representation in the university's central and school-level councils.

It is being hailed as a historic win for the organisation that has waged a steady battle on campus in pursuance of social justice, equality, and rights of the marginalised. BAPSA's success reflects changing political undercurrents within JNU, long known as a campus dominated by the Left groups and the ABVP.

Educate!! Agitate!! Organize!!



Historic Victory for BAPSA in JNUSU Election — SSS Councillor Seat After 11 Years!



BAPSA proudly announces that Komal Devi has won the Councillor post from the School of Social Sciences (SSS) in the JNUSU Election 2025. This marks BAPSA’s first… pic.twitter.com/wnjNw5GJlp — BAPSA (@BAPSA_JNU) November 6, 2025

BAPSA, in an official statement, termed the result as “a milestone in our continuous struggle for social justice, equality, and representation,” thanking students who supported the Ambedkarite vision of an inclusive and democratic university.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the central panel posts is continuing, and the contest remains close between Left and ABVP. With a count of 5,490, Left Unity is leading in the President and Vice President posts, while in other posts, the contest is tough.

The voter turnout in this year’s JNUSU Elections was 67%, against 70% in the last election. Vote counting began at 9 pm on November 4 and is expected to continue until today, November 6, 2025.