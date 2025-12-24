IIT Bombay Techfest Hosts Gaganyaan Astronauts, Inspiring Thousands With India’s Human Spaceflight Vision

On Wednesday, students of all age groups and adults alike thronged to the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the final day of Techfest, India's largest technology driven festival to see the India's infamous Gaganyaan astronauts. | X @dakshasats

Mumbai: On Wednesday, students of all age groups and adults alike thronged to the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the final day of Techfest, India's largest technology driven festival to see the India's infamous Gaganyaan astronauts.

Astronauts Share Gaganyaan Mission Experience

Astronauts group captain Shubhanshu Shukla, group captain Angad Pratap and group captain Prasanth Nair, enlightened the crowd about the experience of being a part of the Gaganyaan mission. Gaganyaan mission will be the first mission to send a crew of three astronauts to the low earth orbit for three days, a feat achieved only by United States, Russia and China.

Shukla, who is the second Indian citizen enter space after Rakesh Sharma and the first Indian to visit the International space station highlighted that soon more people will join the Indian space research organisation in the capacity of astronauts.

When young space enthusiasts in the audience wondered about how to become one, Shukla responded "We are charting out an eligibility criteria to get more astronauts on board and soon there will be a proper roadmap in India to become an astronaut."

Shubhanshu Shukla on Becoming an Astronaut

Angad Pratap addressed the crowd about the challenges and rigorous training that the selected few have to undergo in order to be able to complete the mission in space.

Read Also Centre Imposes Complete Ban On New Mining Leases Across Entire Aravalli Range To Protect Fragile...

Sharing about the advances of mission Gaganyaan, Nair said that all the group captains have individual tasks assigned to develop the spacecraft before the launch.

ISRO Chairman Highlights Key Satellite Launch

Earlier in the day, V Narayanan, the chairman of ISRO virtually joined the fest, basking in the glory of Bluebird Block-2 satellite, the heaviest satellite to be launched from India, from LMV 3 vehicle. He emphasised that this launch would help the ambitious mission of Gaganyaan, inspiring more students to join the force.

"We were aiming to achieving a footfall of more than 1.8 lakhs to cross the numbers of previous year, and we believe to have done that," said Aditya Khandegar, a member of Techfest organising committee. "It was full of exciting talks and competitions, the students gave us an excellent feedback," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/