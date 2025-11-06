JNU Election Results 2025: Tight Contest As Counting Underway For Key Posts; Left’s Aditi Mishra Leads Presidential Race, Results Today

JNUSU Election Results 2025 | File Image

JNUSU Election Results 2025: Counting is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as the JNUSU Election 2025, has reached a nail-biting phase. The final results are expected to be announced later in the day on November 6. One of the most keenly watched events in the country's student politics, this election saw a voter turnout of 67% this time, against 70% recorded in the previous polls.

The JNU Election Committee had said that 9,043 students were eligible to vote in this year’s election. Counting started late Tuesday night and has continued into Thursday amidst high anticipation on campus.

Left Unity's Aditi Mishra Leads in Presidential Race

According to representatives from the All India Students' Association who were at the counting booths, Left Unity's Aditi Mishra has continued to keep the lead in the presidential race with 4,340 votes counted so far. Mishra has so far received 1,375 votes, followed by ABVP's Vikas Patel with 1,192 and Progressive Students' Association's Shinde Vijayalakshmi with 915, as per the PTI report.

The president’s post is being contested by seven candidates, including NSUI’s Vikash Bishnoi, BAPSA’s Raj Ratan Rajoria, DISHA’s Shirshava Indu and independent candidate Angad Singh.

Gopika Babu Ahead for Vice-President Post

In the vice-president contest, Left Unity candidate K. Gopika Babu was leading with 2,146 votes, while ABVP’s Tanya Kumari followed with 1,437. NSUI’s Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam was also a contender for the post.

Neck-and-Neck Battle for Secretary Posts

The contests for general secretary and joint secretary are also extremely close. For the general secretary, ABVP’s Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has managed to get ahead with 1,496 votes, just ahead of Left Unity's Sunil Yadav who is at 1,367.

The joint secretary race also sees a similar trend, with ABVP's Anuj Damara leading for now with 1,494 votes, Left's Danish Ali second with 1,447 votes.

Around 1,500 Votes Yet to Be Counted

According to election observers, approximately 1,500 votes are still to be counted before the final results are declared. The counting process is expected to conclude by Thursday evening, following which the Election Committee will announce the official results, as per the PTI report.

Left Unity vs ABVP

This year's election once again highlights the recurring ideological rivalry between Left Unity, an alliance of the All India Students' Association, Students' Federation of India and Democratic Students' Federation and the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. With the counting nearing its final stretch, all eyes are on whether the Left alliance will retain its dominance on the JNU campus or ABVP will script an upset in the 2025 edition of the university's most-awaited student polls.