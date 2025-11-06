KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection; Details Here

KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025 | cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the objection process for KSET Answer Key 2025 on November 6, 2025. Applicants can file objections to the tentative answer key on the KEA's official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test took place on November 2, 2025, with the answer key provided on November 4, 2025. The objection window will end at 3 p.m. today.

How to download the KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025?

Any applicants who wish to raise concerns may do so by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admissions link and then click on the KSET link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to click on the objection link.

Step 4: Next, login to the account with the correct details.

Step 5: Now, the KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Select the answer for which they want to raise an objection for.

Step 7: After this, upload the supporting documents, pay the objection fees and then submit.

Step 8: The confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to raise the objection

KSET Answer Key 2025: Raise objection fees

According to the official notice, when submitting objections, the contents of the paper, subject, examination date, version code, question number, and supporting documents must be submitted in PDF format. Each objection submission requires a charge of Rs. 50/-, which is non-refundable. Objections without a question number or version code, that are incomplete/baseless, or that do not include a charge will not be considered. The answer keys approved by the topic expert committee will be final.