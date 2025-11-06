HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025 Starts; Check Application Fees Here

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025 | bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education will commence the registration procedure for the HBSE Board Exam 2025 today, November 6, 2025. To register online for Classes 10 and 12, all school principals should visit the Board's official website at bseh.org.in.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025: Important dates

The deadline to submit an application for the Class 10 and 12 board exams is November 25, 2025. Aspirants can apply till December 2 with a late charge of ₹100/-, ₹300/- until December 9, and ₹1000/- till December 16, 2025.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025: How to apply?

To sign up online, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HBSE Board Exam 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the registration details with accurately details.

Step 4: Next, login to the account with the help of credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, upload the scanned documents (if necessary) and then submit.

Step 6: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025: Application fees

The exam fee is ₹850/- for normal school/gurukul/school students of Secondary/Pre-Intermediate and Secondary classes, ₹50/- for migration, and ₹100 for the practical test. The total exam fee is ₹1000/-.

The examination fee for Senior Secondary/Uttar Madhyama and Senior Secondary students is ₹1000/-, which includes a ₹100/- migration charge and a ₹100/- practical examination fee per applicant. The total exam fee is ₹1200/-.

Read the official notice here

Instructions for principals

All school principals should make sure that the applicants' online applications are correct according to the records and that they meet all of the eligibility requirements as outlined in the guidelines. If an error is discovered in the application, the school head will be held accountable. Errors in the photo/signature will not be fixed once the exam begins.