 UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Class 10 & Class 12 Schedule Out; Details Here
The UP Board Exam 2026 timetable has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on the UPMSP's official website, upmsp.edu.in. The Class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts: Morning: 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued the UP Board Exam 2026 timetable. Students who will be taking the Class 10 or Class 12 examinations can get the timetable from UPMSP's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Class 10th timetable 2026

1. Exams will begin on February 18, 2025, and conclude on March 12, 2025.

2. The exam will be held in two shifts: Morning: 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

3. The board exams will start with the Hindi paper and end with the Agriculture paper.

Class 12th schedule 2026

1. The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2025.

2. The exams will begin with General Hindi and end with the Computer paper.

3. There will be two shifts: Morning: 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026: How to download?

Applicants should follow the instructions below to download the exam datesheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 link.

Step 3: After this, the timetable PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, students can check the datesheet and write down the schedule.

Step 5: Download the UP Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 PDF file and take a printout of the same for further need.

About UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as the UP Board, conducts Class 10 and 12 examinations across the state, ensuring quality education, standardised evaluation, and smooth administration for millions of students every academic year.

