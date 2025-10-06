CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins At csbc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 | csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has opened online registrations for the positions of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in until November 5, 2025. The recruiting effort intends to fill 4128 openings.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100.

Read the official notification here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Prohibition Dept. tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Prohibition Constable registration link.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for various posts consists of multiple stages. Candidates must first submit their applications and appear for the Written Examination, which will be based on the 10th (Matriculation) level syllabus and include subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, General Science, Social Science, and Current Affairs.

The written test will carry 100 marks with multiple-choice questions, and candidates scoring below 30% marks will not qualify for the next round.

Qualified candidates will then proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will evaluate fitness through running, shot put, and high jump. Marks will be awarded according to performance in each activity, and candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying standards to pass.

The final merit list will be prepared based on written and PET scores, followed by document verification, where candidates must produce original certificates of education, caste, domicile, identity proof, and other relevant documents as specified in the official notification.