When Will Maharashtra Board SSC And HSC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Be Released? Here’s What Students Need To Know

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exam time table for 2026 soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Students will be able to download the schedule in PDF form from the official portal of the board, mahahsscboard.in, which will give subject-wise and shift-wise exam dates in detail.

Expected Exam Schedule for 2026

Even though the dates are yet to be confirmed, going by past trends, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will likely commence in February 2026 and be over within a month.

Exam Form Submission Deadlines

Submission of Class 10 exam form began on September 15, 2025, and will continue until October 6, 2025. Class 12 students will be able to submit the registration form until October 20, 2025.

Previous Exam Trends

Based on recent years, Maharashtra Board SSC exams in 2025 were taken from February 21 to March 17, and the HSC exams took place between February 11 and March 11. SSC exams in 2024 took place from March 1 to 26, and HSC from February 21 to March 23. This trend indicates that candidates can expect a February initiation of both exams, providing time for them to schedule their preparation.

HSC and SSC Performance Highlights

During the recent HSC exams, out of 14,17,969 students, 13,02,873 passed, which is a 91.88% pass percentage. Of divisions, Konkan led with 96.74%, and Latur had the lowest at 89.46%. SSC in 2025 results indicated a 94.10% pass percentage, with HSC results declared on May 5 and SSC results on May 13.

Students are advised to monitor official updates regularly and start revising based on previous year patterns. Planning study schedules according to likely exam timelines can help students stay ahead and reduce last-minute stress.