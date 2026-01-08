Special Assam TET 2026 Notification Out At ssa.assam.gov.in; Apply Online Till February 7

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: The official announcement for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 has been made public by the Assamese government. In order to bridge instructional gaps in schools that use regional language mediums, the exam is being administered as a Special Assam TET.
Candidates who wish to teach at the Lower Primary (Grades 1–5) and Upper Primary (Grades 6–8) levels are the target audience for this TET. The entire application procedure will take place online. A teaching position is not guaranteed by this exam; it is merely an eligibility test.
Direct link for official notification
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Important dates
Notification released: January 6, 2026
Online application starts: January 7, 2026
Last date to submit application form: February 7, 2026
Note:
Candidates must fulfil the required educational qualifications.
Applicants should be permanent residents of Assam.
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Website to apply
scert.assam.gov.in
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must be permanent residents of Assam
Eligibility is as per NCTE norms
For Paper I (Classes 1 to 5):
Must have passed Senior Secondary
Should hold a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
For Paper II (Classes 6 to 8):
Must have completed graduation
Should possess a B.Ed., D.El.Ed., or an integrated teacher education course
Additional relaxation:
Reserved category candidates will get minimum qualifying mark relaxation as per government rules
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Application fees
General category: Rs 550 per paper
SC / ST / OBC / MOBC categories: Rs 450 per paper
PwD candidates: Rs 300 per paper
Candidates applying for both Paper I and Paper II must pay the fee separately for each paper
The application fee is non-refundable once paid
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org, the official websites.
Step 2: Select the application link for Assam TET 2026.
Step 3: Enter your basic information to register and then enter your registration information to log in.
Step 4: Carefully enter your personal and educational details.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, your signature, and your photo.
Step 6: Decide which paper you wish to submit an application for.
Step 7: Pay the online application fee and then send in the application.
Step 8: Save the confirmation page after downloading it.
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Exam pattern
The exam will be conducted in offline mode
Questions will be multiple-choice (MCQs)
There will be two papers
Each paper:
- Total marks: 150
- Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
There is no negative marking
The question paper will include:
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language section
- Subject-specific questions
Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Qualifying marks
The Special Assam TET 2026 is primarily intended for schools that use regional languages, such as Bodo, Garo, Manipuri, and Hmar.To be eligible, candidates must receive 60% of the possible points. According to standards, the minimum qualifying scores for reserved categories are lower.