Special Assam TET 2026 Notification Out At ssa.assam.gov.in; Apply Online Till February 7

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: The official announcement for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 has been made public by the Assamese government. In order to bridge instructional gaps in schools that use regional language mediums, the exam is being administered as a Special Assam TET.

Candidates who wish to teach at the Lower Primary (Grades 1–5) and Upper Primary (Grades 6–8) levels are the target audience for this TET. The entire application procedure will take place online. A teaching position is not guaranteed by this exam; it is merely an eligibility test.

Direct link for official notification

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Important dates

Notification released: January 6, 2026

Online application starts: January 7, 2026

Last date to submit application form: February 7, 2026

Note:

Candidates must fulfil the required educational qualifications.

Applicants should be permanent residents of Assam.

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Website to apply

sebaonline.org

ssa.assam.gov.in

scert.assam.gov.in

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be permanent residents of Assam

Eligibility is as per NCTE norms

For Paper I (Classes 1 to 5):

Must have passed Senior Secondary

Should hold a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

For Paper II (Classes 6 to 8):

Must have completed graduation

Should possess a B.Ed., D.El.Ed., or an integrated teacher education course

Additional relaxation:

Reserved category candidates will get minimum qualifying mark relaxation as per government rules

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Application fees

General category: Rs 550 per paper

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC categories: Rs 450 per paper

PwD candidates: Rs 300 per paper

Candidates applying for both Paper I and Paper II must pay the fee separately for each paper

The application fee is non-refundable once paid

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org, the official websites.

Step 2: Select the application link for Assam TET 2026.

Step 3: Enter your basic information to register and then enter your registration information to log in.

Step 4: Carefully enter your personal and educational details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, your signature, and your photo.

Step 6: Decide which paper you wish to submit an application for.

Step 7: Pay the online application fee and then send in the application.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page after downloading it.

Direct link to apply

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in offline mode

Questions will be multiple-choice (MCQs)

There will be two papers

Each paper:

- Total marks: 150

- Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

There is no negative marking

The question paper will include:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language section

- Subject-specific questions

Special Assam TET 2026 Notification: Qualifying marks

The Special Assam TET 2026 is primarily intended for schools that use regional languages, such as Bodo, Garo, Manipuri, and Hmar.To be eligible, candidates must receive 60% of the possible points. According to standards, the minimum qualifying scores for reserved categories are lower.