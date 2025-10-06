 UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Starts Today; Check Choice Filling & Seat Allotment Dates
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has started UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling registration from October 6 to 9 at upneet.gov.in. Merit list release, choice filling, and seat allotment are scheduled between October 9 and 15, followed by admissions till October 24.

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling | Official Website

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) commenced UP NEET UG Round 3 counselling registration today, October 6, 2025. Candidates eligible for state medical and dental colleges' MBBS and BDS admissions can register and submit documents via the official website at upneet.gov.in up to October 9, 2025 (11 AM).

According to the schedule, aspirants may remit registration and security fees from October 6 to 9, while the merit list will be out on October 9, 2025 (2 PM). The window for choice-filling will be between October 11 and 13, and the seat allotment result on October 15, 2025. Aspirants who have been allotted seats may download their allotment letters and complete admission formalities from October 16 to 18, 2025, and lastly by October 24, 2025.

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Important Dates

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Important Dates | Official Notification

In Round 3 counselling, candidates will have the option of seeing clear-cut vacancies, which encompass seats that were kept vacant, not reported, or resigned after Round 2. Besides these, there will also be a new category named Seat Against Cancellation (SAC), which will be shown. These SAC seats are virtual vacancies that come into existence if a student already admitted is upgraded to a higher preference. The vacant seat will then be distributed to another candidate who is eligible according to merit and preference.

Additionally, if the seats in the reserved category still go vacant at this stage, they would be converted and distributed as per the government order dated June 18, 2025, so the available seats could be used to maximum extent.

This round offers one of the last chances to candidates wishing to occupy an MBBS or BDS seat in Uttar Pradesh as part of the NEET UG 2025 counselling process.

