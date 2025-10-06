Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started the online process of applying for its Recruitment 2025 drive today, October 6. There are 1,732 vacancies announced for Group A, B, and C posts such as Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, and others. Those who are eligible can apply online at the official website at dda.gov.in up to November 5, 2025.

Vacancy and Pay Details

As per the official notification, there are 53 posts in Group A, 324 in Group B, and 1,355 in Group C. The DDA is providing various levels of pay, ranging from Level 2 (₹19,900–₹63,200) for Junior Secretariat Assistants to Level 11 for higher roles. The recruitment also covers 171 Junior Engineer posts (Level 6 pay) and 745 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff.

Eligibility and Age Limit

For engineering positions, the applicants should be having a Diploma or BE/BTech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electrical Engineering. The age ranges for such positions vary from 18 to 27 years. For positions with the Level 10 pay scale, the upper age limit is 35 years, whereas for Level 11 positions, up to 40 years is permissible. For Naib Tehsildar, the candidates should hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks, but a degree in law will be a plus. To know more, the candidates are requested to refer to the official notice.

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) for eligible candidates is scheduled to take place in December 2025 or January 2026, tentatively. The details will be released on the official website of DDA.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dda.gov.in/latest-jobs

Step 2: Click on the link DDA Recruitment 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to register themself and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the DDA Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.