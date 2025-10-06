 Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest

Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest

Students at Kumbala GHSS in Kasaragod, Kerala, re-staged a pro-Palestine mime on Monday after it was disrupted by teachers the previous week. This time, they followed guidelines, avoiding flags and slogans, though some audience members shouted pro-Palestine slogans. BJP activists protested, while Kerala’s Education Minister supported the performance.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest | X @nabilajamal_

Kasaragod (Kerala): Students of Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) on Monday re-staged a pro-Palestine mime show that was disrupted by teachers last week in this district.

The mime, performed by six students dressed in black, was part of the school's art festival and drew a large audience.

This time, students adhered to guidelines and did not raise the Palestine flag. While the performers refrained from chanting slogans, some members of the audience were heard shouting pro-Palestine slogans.

"We are very happy to get the opportunity to stage the mime again. We thank everyone who supported us. Our intention is to showcase the sufferings of people in Palestine, and it was not against anyone," a student involved in the performance told reporters.

FPJ Shorts
'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH
'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH
Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar Pradesh
Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar Pradesh
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last Chance To Apply
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last Chance To Apply
Airtel Business Bags Multi-Year Contract From Indian Railway Security Operations Centre To Deliver Services
Airtel Business Bags Multi-Year Contract From Indian Railway Security Operations Centre To Deliver Services

BJP Activists Stage A Protest March

Meanwhile, BJP activists staged a protest march against the mime at the school. Police blocked the protestors before they could reach the school gate.

"It is illegal to shout slogans supporting another country at a school event. A case should be registered and an investigation conducted," the protestors demanded.

Last Friday, the mime was disrupted midway by two teachers who forced the organisers to close the stage curtains, drawing sharp criticism. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) subsequently held a meeting on Saturday and decided to suspend the arts festival.

Student organisations, MSF and SFI, later protested against the teachers, demanding action.

Education Minister V Sivankutty intervened, stating that Kerala supports Palestine and the mime would be staged again.

The Education Department conducted an investigation into the incident, including the involvement of the two teachers, and filed a report with the District Education Officer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last...

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last...

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details...

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details...

Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School...

Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School...

Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest

Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest