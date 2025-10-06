 Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions
Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday advised managements of schools to take precautionary measures to protect the students during the monsoon, as schools across the state reopened today after the quarterly exam vacation. The quarterly exams were held from September 10 to 26.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday advised managements of schools to take precautionary measures to protect the students during the monsoon, as schools across the state reopened today after the quarterly exam vacation.

The quarterly exams were held from September 10 to 26.

Meanwhile, the state government will conduct admissions for the academic year 2025-26 from October 6 to 17 under the Right to Education Act, following the release of Rs 450 crore funds by the Centre for reimbursing the tuition fee for students enrolled in the private schools, under the Act.

